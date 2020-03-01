Draisaitl, Nugent-Hopkins dominate as Oilers edge Jets

Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and had an assist, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tallied three points, including the game-winning goal with 5:16 remaining, to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 victory over the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

Feb 29, 2020; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Andreas Athanasiou (28) and Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler (26) battle for a loose puck during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

It was the fourth game-winning goal of the season for Nugent-Hopkins, who took a feed from Draisaitl in the right circle and fired a shot inside the left post past Connor Hellebuyck for his 19th goal of the season.

Mike Smith finished with 39 saves for the Oilers, who moved into sole possession of second place in the Pacific Division, four points behind the idle Vegas Golden Knights.

Draisaitl, the NHL’s scoring leader, reached the 100-point mark for the second consecutive season and now has 102 points. He became the 10th player in the last 26 years (since 1993-94) to reach 100 points in 65 games or fewer. Connor McDavid added two assists.

Kyle Connor and Logan Shaw scored goals for Winnipeg, and Hellebuyck stopped 19 of 22 shots.

Edmonton took a 1-0 lead at the 6:27 mark of the first period on a power-play goal by Draisaitl, snapping a cross-crease pass from McDavid inside the right post for his 38th goal and 100th point of season.

Winnipeg took a 2-1 lead in the second period with goals just 34 seconds apart. Shaw got the first one when he cut in alone in the slot, took a pass from Nicholas Shore, and fired a shot past Smith’s blocker side for his third goal of the season.

Connor followed with his 33rd goal, one-timing a Blake Wheeler pass from the right circle for his 100th career goal.

Draisaitl tied it with another power-play goal with 13 seconds left in the period, redirecting McDavid’s shot from the top of the right circle inside the left post for his 39th goal and league-leading 31st multi-point game.

