Four Oilers score in turning back Caps

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored one goal and assisted on another as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the visiting Washington Capitals 4-1 Thursday night.

Evan Bouchard, Alex Chiasson and Connor McDavid each added a goal as the Oilers snapped a two-game losing streak.

Bouchard got a power-play goal while Nugent-Hopkins added a short-handed tally. Chiasson played for the Capitals during their Stanley Cup run last year and received his championship ring from his former teammates earlier in the day.

Edmonton goalie Cam Talbot finished with 31 saves in the win. Braden Holtby made 28 stops for Washington.

This was the second stop in Washington’s four-game road trip, and the team looked sluggish early despite not playing since Monday’s 5-2 win in Vancouver.

Bouchard gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead with his first NHL goal on a shot that made its way from near the blue line through traffic in front of Holtby and in with 3:32 left in the first period.

Chiasson set a good screen in front of Holtby as the puck came near.

Washington now has allowed 10 power-play goals this season and at least one in six consecutive games.

The Oilers, playing short-handed, made it 2-0 in the second period.

Nugent-Hopkins intercepted a pass from Washington defenseman John Carlson in the neutral zone as he tried to pass back toward his zone. Nugent-Hopkins broke in alone and scored with 9:54 left in the period.

The Capitals answered when Andre Burakovsky scored from the edge of the left circle with 7:39 left. Nic Dowd made a quick pass to Burakovsky from behind the goal to set up the shot and cut the lead to 2-1.

Edmonton then made it 3-1 with 11:44 left in the game when Chiasson fired a shot that banged off the post and beat Holtby.

McDavid added an empty-net goal with 1:17 remaining. Nugent-Hopkins got the assist on that goal, making a quick pass that sprung McDavid.

Tobias Rieder also helped Edmonton with two assists.

—Field Level Media