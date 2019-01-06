Blue Jackets rally, clip Panthers 18 seconds into OT

Defenseman Seth Jones scored just 18 seconds into overtime to lead the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets to a 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night.

Pierre-Luc Dubois provided the winning assist, making a pass from his knees. It was Jones’ seventh goal of the season.

The Blue Jackets, who also got goals from Anthony Duclair, Josh Anderson and Brandon Dubinsky, rallied from a 2-1 deficit.

Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, a two-time Vezina Trophy winner who finished fifth in the NHL last season with 37 wins, made 27 saves to improve his record to 18-12-1.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Mike Hoffman and Aaron Ekblad scored for the Panthers, and backup goalie James Reimer (31 saves) had his three-game win streak snapped.

Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 46 points, and Hoffman tops the team with 20 goals.

Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle added two assists for his 500th career point.

The Panthers, who had allowed the first goal in five straight games, ran their dubious streak to six as Alexander Wennberg’s lead pass helped give Duclair his breakaway goal just 97 seconds into the contest.

Columbus had the game’s first nine shots on goal, but Florida changed the momentum with some crisp passing.

Yandle, headed to the 2019 All-Star Game, got the puck to the slot to Aleksander Barkov, whose touch pass to his right set up Huberdeau to tie the score 1-1.

Florida closed the first-period scoring on some individual brilliance by Hoffman, who intercepted a pass and then blasted a slapshot for a breakaway unassisted goal.

Columbus tied the score 2-2 with 2:56 left in the second period. Reimer stopped a shot by Boone Jenner, but the puck went straight up. Anderson, who won a Canadian youth national championship in baseball, swatted the puck into the open net.

With the teams skating 4-on-4 after matching roughing penalties on Anderson and Micheal Haley, Dubinsky scored on a rush, earning his first point in nearly one month — since Dec. 6.

Florida tied the score 3-3 with 2:13 left in the third as Jared McCann’s pass led to Ekblad’s goal. The puck slipped between Bobrovsky’s pads.

