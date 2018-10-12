Late goal helps Jackets rally over Panthers

Cam Atkinson scored with 2:46 left in the third period as the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the host Florida Panthers 5-4 on Thursday night at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla.

Artemi Panarin scored once and provided two assists for the Jackets, who survived a coach’s challenge for goalie interference on the Atkinson goal.

The Panthers, playing their home opener, got one goal and two assists from Evgenii Dadonov. Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov added one goal and one assist.

Dadonov and teammate Nick Bjugstad each scored goals with less than 11 seconds left in a period, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Jackets.

Panthers goalie James Reimer, subbing for the injured Roberto Luongo (knee), took the loss, making 27 saves.

Meanwhile, Jackets coach John Tortorella once again rested two-time Vezina Trophy-winning goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. Joonas Korpisalo, 24, making his second start in four Jackets games this season, earned the win, making 37 saves. He is 2-0-0 this season.

Columbus opened the scoring with 6:31 left in the first period. A holding penalty on Frank Vatrano followed by a tripping call on Mike Matheson gave the Jackets a 5-on-3 power play. Anthony Duclair drew both penalties.

The Jackets cashed in with a Zach Werenski’s power-play goal, beating Reimer glove-side with a walk-in wrist shot.

Columbus made it 2-0 on Panarin’s breakaway goal with 2:40 left in the first period. Moments after two big Korpisalo saves killed a Panthers power play, a bad line change led to Panarin skating in alone on Reimer, beating him with a high shot, glove-side.

But the Panthers tied the score 2-2 on goals by Dadonov and Barkov. Dadonov’s goal with just 10.6 seconds left in the first period was set up by a Barkov pass. Barkov’s goal, which came with 6:29 expired in the second period, came only after Dadonov threaded a pass through the legs of a Jackets defender.

Florida took its first lead of the game when Troy Brouwer — who signed as a free agent in the offseason with the hopes of giving the Panthers veteran leadership — scored on his deflection while parked in front of the net. Mark Pysyk earned the assist. It was Brouwer’s first goal with the Panthers.

Duclair tied the score a little over three minutes later on his power-play goal. The man advantage was set up when Atkinson drew a tripping penalty on Panthers defenseman Alex Petrovic.

Florida capped the second-period scoring with the goal by Bjugstad, which came with 8.6 seconds left in the second.

Columbus’ Boone Jenner tied the score 4-4 just 1:15 into the third period.

—Field Level Media