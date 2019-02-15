Panthers edge Flames in shootout behind Reimer

Aleksander Barkov and Vincent Trocheck scored in the shootout, leading the Florida Panthers to a 3-2 win over the visiting Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Feb 14, 2019; Sunrise, FL, USA; A general view of the scoreboard horning the one year anniversary of the shooting death that happened at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida prior to the game between the Calgary Flames and the Florida Panthers at the BB&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Monahan had Calgary’s only score in the three-round shootout, and the game ended when Matthew Tkachuk was stopped by Panthers goalie James Reimer.

Benched after two periods in his previous start, Reimer bounced back in this one, stopping 41 shots to get the win for the Panthers. He had lost his two previous starts.

In regulation, Mike Hoffman gave Florida a 2-1 lead in the third period with his team-high 26th goal of the season.

Evgenii Dadonov scored Florida’s other goal — his 20th of the season — and he provided the screen in front of the net that led to Hoffman’s score.

Calgary got goals from Mark Jankowski, his 10th, and Elias Lindholm, his 25th. Lindholm’s goal late in the third period helped send the game to overtime and then the shootout.

Flames goalie Mike Smith had 30 saves, losing his third straight start.

The Panthers went 0-for-1 on their power play and have failed on nine straight tries with the man advantage.

Florida opened the scoring on Dadonov’s goal with 15:17 expired in the second period. Mark Pysyk’s shot from above the left circle caromed off the body of Dadonov, who was battling Derek Ryan for position in front of the net.

Dadonov’s goal snapped Florida’s dubious streak of five consecutive scoreless periods. It was also Dadonov’s second straight season of reaching the 20-goal milestone after playing the previous five years in Russia.

Calgary tied the score 1-1 with 6:51 gone in the third on a power-play goal by Jankowski, his 10th score of the season.

Hoffman put the Panthers on top 2-1 with 8:01 left in the third period. Hoffman took a couple of strides toward the net before unleashing a wrist shot that sailed over Smith’s glove.

Calgary tied the score with just 2:24 left in the third period on Lindholm’s one-timer blast from just inside the blue line.

—Field Level Media