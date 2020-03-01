Toews, Blackhawks beat Panthers in shootout

Jonathan Toews had one goal and an assist, and he also scored in the shootout, leading the visiting Chicago Blackhawks to a 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla.

Patrick Kane had the other shootout goal, which ended the game.

Chicago’s Corey Crawford made 38 saves — and he also stuffed Frank Vatrano and Mike Hoffman in the shootout — to earn the win. He is 9-2-0 in his career against Florida.

Drake Caggiula had Chicago’s other goal, giving the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead in the second.

That looked like it would be the game-winner until Florida’s Mike Matheson scored on a breakaway wrist shot with 1:28 left in the third, forcing overtime.

The rebuilding Blackhawks, likely to miss the playoffs for the third straight season, won their second consecutive game — both with Crawford in the nets. On Thursday, he had 36 saves in a 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, giving him a sweep in the state of Florida.

Before this mini-run, Crawford had gone 1-5-1 in his previous seven games.

The Panthers, who also got a goal from Hoffman, have lost four of their past five games, although they at least got a point against Chicago as they try to battle for a playoff spot. Hoffman has a goal in five straight games and leads the Panthers with 27 this season.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves for the Panthers. He has lost three of his past four games.

Both teams scored once in the first period. For Florida, Hoffman stole the puck and was off on a breakaway, hitting the net on a forehand-to-backhand move.

Chicago just missed a goal when Brandon Saad’s shot rang off the right post, but the Blackhawks tied the score on Toews’ deflection of an Adam Boqvist blast with 12:54 gone.

The Blackhawks took a 2-1 lead with 6:21 elapsed in the second as Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar was stripped in his own zone by Toews. Connor Murphy then unleashed a shot from the high slot, and Caggiula redirected the puck for the goal.

With 16:45 left in the third, Florida forward Brett Connolly — who has no points in his past nine games — hit the post.

However, Matheson got to a loose puck and tied the score 2-2 with 1:28 left.

