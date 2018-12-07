Avs score 3 in third to down Panthers

Carl Soderberg scored two goals, and J.T. Compher recorded the go-ahead goal with 13:39 left in the third period as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Florida Panthers 5-2 on Thursday night in Sunrise, Fla.

It was Colorado’s 11th road win of the season, tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs for first place in the NHL in that category.

After the score was 2-2 following the second period, Colorado scored three times in the third. Colorado has 44 goals in the third period this season, the top total in the NHL.

Mikko Rantanen, who entered the game leading the NHL with 46 points, and Gabriel Landeskog scored Colorado’s other goals. Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Landeskog — one of the top lines in the league — combined for four points.

Colton Sceviour and Aaron Ekblad scored for Florida.

Colorado goalie Philipp Grubauer earned the win, making 33 saves.

Florida goalie Roberto Luongo, in just his second game back from his second lower-body injury of the season, took the loss, making 32 saves.

The Panthers, counting Ekblad’s score, have power-play goals in 17 of their past 18 games.

Colorado opened the scoring with 10:40 elapsed in the first period as defenseman Patrik Nemeth’s shot was deflected in by Rantanen.

Florida tied the score on Sceviour’s deflection goal with 17:53 expired in the first. Defenseman Bogdan Kiselevich got the primary assist.

Colorado went back on top 2-1 with 5:44 gone in the second on a short-handed goal by Soderberg, whose shot from the right circle bounced in off Luongo’s mask.

The Panthers, still on the power play, tied the score 35 seconds later. Jared McCann made an outstanding pass, finding Ekblad, who had a wide open left side of the net.

Colorado took a 3-2 lead on a superb deflection by Compher at 6:21 of the third period. Landeskog got the assist on a shot that otherwise would not have been on goal.

Soderberg’s second goal, which first hit Luongo in the chest at 7:05 of the third, was controversial.

Luongo’s view of the puck was obstructed by the stick of Colorado’s Matt Nieto. However, Nieto was pushed into Luongo by Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar. The Panthers appealed the score on the grounds of goalie interference, but they were denied following a brief video review.

Landeskog clinched the Avalanche’s win by scoring into an empty net with 1:34 remaining.

