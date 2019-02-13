Khudobin, Stars deal Panthers first shutout

The Florida Panthers, who had been the only team in the NHL not to be shut out this season, were blanked 3-0 on Tuesday night by the Dallas Stars at Sunrise, Fla.

Tyler Seguin scored twice — including an empty-netter — and Esa Lindell added one for the Stars, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Seguin, who also had an assist, leads Dallas with 24 goals and 54 points. Lindell has eight goals.

Alexander Radulov also had two assists.

Backup goalie Anton Khudobin made 30 saves to earn his second shutout of the season. He got help from a Dallas defense that ranks No. 1 in the Western Conference and No. 2 in the NHL in fewest goals allowed this season.

Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo made 16 saves.

Dallas opened the scoring on a give-and-go play with 11:47 expired in the first period. Seguin split two defenders on the rush into the offensive zone and then dished to rookie Roope Hintz on the right wing. Seguin kept on skating, beating everyone back as he redirected Hintz’s return pass over Luongo’s stick.

Dallas extended its lead to 2-0 with 12:39 expired in the second period. Lindell, a defenseman, found an opening in the slot, received a short pass from Seguin and beat Luongo with a wrist shot over his stick.

The Stars clinched the game on Seguin’s empty-netter with 2:12 left in the third. The 27-year-old has scored nine points (six goals, three assists) in his last six games.

The Panthers came up empty despite a 22-12 edge in shots over the final two periods. Florida went 0-for-4 on the power play in the contest.

Florida’s loss spoiled the return of forward Jamie McGinn, who made his season debut after back surgery in September.

McGinn, who had 13 goals and 16 assists in 76 games last season, also had back surgery in 2014.

