Quick lifts Kings past Panthers

Los Angeles goaltender Jonathan Quick stopped 35 shots to lead the Kings to a 3-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday night at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla.

Nick Shore, Jonny Brodzinski and Anze Kopitar scored for the Kings. Derek Forbort had three assists while Andy Andreoff and Alex Iafallo each had one.

Aaron Ekblad scored for the Panthers, and Denis Malgin and Mike Matheson added helpers.

Rookie goalie Harri Sateri posted 23 saves for Florida.

The win opened the Kings’ season-long 7-game road trip, which moves to Tampa on Saturday for the second of a back-to-back.

The loss ended Florida’s bid for a fifth straight win to match its high for the season. The Panthers won five straight from Dec. 19-30.

Ekblad gathered a rebound off the end boards on a deflected shot by Malgin and flipped a shot from below the left circle over Quick for his 11th goal at 11:32 of the first period for a 1-0 lead.

The goal beat the Kings’ penalty-kill unit, which is tops in the NHL. Kyle Clifford went off for holding Jared McCann to give Florida the man-advantage.

In just his fourth season, Ekblad ranks third in organizational history among defensemen with 48 goals.

The 2014 overall No. 1 pick is tied for the third-most goals in his first four seasons among defensemen.

Shore scored his fourth goal when he fired a shot over Sateri from the slot at 3:09 to tie the game 1-1 in the second period.

It was Shore’s first goal since tallying in a 4-2 loss against Anaheim on Jan. 13.

Brodzinski floated in a long backhander that tipped off Malgin’s glove and by Sateri for his third goal at 16:03 to give the Kings a 2-1 lead.

Kopitar chipped in his 22nd goal just 25 seconds into the third period for a 3-1 edge.

The Panthers begin a 5-game road trip through western Canada starting Monday in Edmonton.

