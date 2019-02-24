Panthers send Quick, Kings to showers

Aleksander Barkov continued his hot streak with one goal and one assist and goalie Roberto Luongo reached a milestone as the host Florida Panthers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 6-1 on Saturday in Sunrise, Fla.

Barkov has six goals and five assists in his past four games. For the season, he has 25 goals and leads the Panthers with 64 points.

The Panthers snapped a 1-1 tie with three straight second-period goals by Jonathan Huberdeau, Barkov and Keith Yandle. Florida also got goals from Vincent Trocheck, Jamie McGinn (in his 600th NHL game) and Ian McCoshen.

Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo — who had been idle the past four games, including one during which he was on the bereavement list after a death in the family — made 18 saves. It was Luongo’s career 484th win, which ties him with Ed Belfour for third place on the NHL’s career list.

Los Angeles lost its season-worst seventh consecutive game. The Kings, Stanley Cup champions in 2012 and 2014, own the worst record in the Western Conference.

The Kings got a goal from Dustin Brown and 17 saves from Jonathan Quick, who was pulled after allowing six goals and is 0-3-2 in his past five starts. Entering this game, Quick had been 8-2-0 with a 1.65 goals-against average in his career against Florida.

Trocheck, a 2017 All-Star, opened the scoring with his first goal since Jan. 21. With 11:56 gone in the first period, Trocheck took an in-close backhand pass from Evgenii Dadonov, scoring just his sixth goal of the season.

Los Angeles tied the score two minutes later as Brown ended an even-longer drought with his first goal since Jan. 17. Brown stole a pass from Yandle and was in alone for his 13th goal of the season.

The Panthers took a 2-1 lead with 13:33 expired in the second period. Huberdeau, who had been penalized for interference, came out of the box just in time to grab a loose puck, and he was off on a breakaway.

Barkov and Yandle followed with power-play goals just 66 seconds apart, and the rout was on for Florida.

The Panthers ended a seven-game home stretch with a 4-3-0 record. They played without top-four defenseman Mike Matheson, who missed his second straight game due to a lower-body injury, and center Derick Brassard, who was held out ahead of Monday’s trade deadline with a deal potentially in the works.

