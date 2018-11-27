Panthers rally late, upend Devils in OT

EditorsNote: Makes clear in lead Panthers were home team; removes incorrect reference to Barkov’s last goal

Jonathan Huberdeau scored the tying goal with 1:29 left in the third period, and Mike Hoffman scored 88 seconds into overtime to lead the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Monday night in Sunrise, Fla.

Huberdeau also had two assists on the night, including on the game-winner. His goal was his fifth of the season and 100th of his career.

Hoffman’s goal was his team-high 12th of the season.

Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov had one goal — his eighth of the season — and one assist. Teammate Evgenii Dadonov had two assists.

Florida also got a goal from third-line center Jared McCann. McCann just has four goals this season but has tallied in two straight and in three of his past five contests.

New Jersey got goals from second-line left winger Miles Wood, third-line right winger Blake Coleman (who scored short-handed) and second-line right winger Jesper Bratt.

Wood, who scored 19 goals last season, has just two this season. His other goal came on Oct. 30. Coleman has eight goals this season, second best on the Devils. He also has New Jersey’s only two short-handed goals this season.

Keith Kinkaid made 30 saves for the Devils, while James Reimer made 29 stops for the Panthers.

New Jersey opened the scoring with 1:23 expired in the second period, as Wood’s deflection of a shot by Sami Vatanen got past Reimer.

After New Jersey was whistled for too many men on the ice, Coleman stole the puck in the neutral zone and raced in alone for a short-handed, breakaway goal, giving New Jersey a 2-0 lead with 6:01 gone in the second. Coleman scored top shelf.

But another Devils penalty — this one on Travis Zajac for slashing — gave the Panthers a 5-on-3 power play for 46 seconds. Florida cashed in 42 seconds later when Barkov, operating in the low slot, took a pass from Dadonov and rifled a shot that went in off Kinkaid’s glove.

Florida tied the score with 11:43 elapsed in the second. Panthers defenseman Mackenzie Weegar gloved the puck in the neutral zone, carried in and dished to McCann in the slot. McCann deked Kinkaid before slinging a shot past the goalie’s stick, top shelf.

With 8:33 left in the third period, Bratt tipped in shot from Vatanen, who had two primary assists in the game. It was Bratt’s second goal of the season and his second in two games.

