Rangers edge Panthers in shootout

Mika Zibanejad, Kevin Shattenkirk and Kevin Hayes scored in the shootout to lead the New York Rangers to a 5-4 win over the host Florida Panthers on Saturday night.

Only Jonathan Huberdeau scored in the shootout for Florida.

Vladislav Namestnikov appeared to score the game-winner for New York with 9 seconds left in regulation. But the goal was disallowed after a video review because he swatted it in with his glove.

The game was a shootout despite two future Hall of Fame goalies. New York’s Henrik Lundqvist (27 saves) and Florida’s Roberto Luongo (22 saves) are both in the top seven on the NHL list for career wins.

Lundqvist, however, made a save on Aleksander Barkov in the shootout that turned out to be crucial.

Zibanejad, Matt Beleskey, Namestnikov and Fredrik Claesson scored for New York in regulation.

Keith Yandle, a former Rangers defenseman, Huberdeau, Aaron Ekblad and Barkov scored for Florida in regulation.

Florida scored twice on its power play and has at least one goal with a man advantage in 18 of its past 19 games. Yandle had one goal and one assist with the man advantage. He entered the game tied for first in the NHL in power-play points.

Huberdeau, who also had two assists, has seven multi-point games in his last eight contests.

New York had a 2-0 lead after the first period as Hayes, normally a second-line center but elevated to first-line winger for this game, provided two assists. Zibanejad got the first goal on a rebound, and Namestnikov scored short-handed.

Florida scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, tying the score on Yandle’s power-play goal and on a shot by Huberdeau, who got free on an odd-man rush.

New York regained the lead, 3-2, as Beleskey — a 30-year-old veteran — deflected a shot from Brady Skjei between his legs. It was Beleskey’s first goal since March of 2017. It was also his first point in his third game as a Rangers player.

Florida tied the score with 1:40 left in the second. Huberdeau feathered a cross-ice pass to Ekblad, who beat Lundqvist top shelf on the open right side.

Claesson gave the Rangers a 4-3 lead with 1:32 gone in the third. But Barkov tied it for Florida with his power-play goal 10:51 into the third. Barkov’s wrist shot went top shelf, flying over Lundqvist’s left shoulder before he could react.

—Field Level Media