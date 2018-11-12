Five-goal second period leads Panthers over Senators

Aleksander Barkov scored twice as the Florida Panthers won their fourth straight game, defeating the visiting Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Sunday afternoon.

The Panthers trailed early but then scored five times in the second period. It was their best period of the season. Barkov, an All-Star last season, scored both of his goals in that second period. After a slow start this season, he has five goals.

Florida also got goals from Jonathan Huberdeau, Troy Brouwer and Frank Vatrano.

Panthers winger Mike Hoffman, who had played his entire career with Ottawa until he was traded twice in the offseason, earned two assists and extended his point streak to 12 games, one short of Pavel Bure’s team record.

Florida’s Evgenii Dadonov also had an assist, running his points streak to 11 games.

Both teams started their backup goalies, since Florida and Ottawa each used their No. 1 netminders in other games on Saturday night.

Florida’s James Reimer made 33 saves, earning just his second win of the season (2-4-1).

Ottawa’s Mike McKenna, making his third appearance and first start of the season, made 35 saves. He entered the game with a 7.11 goals-against average.

Ottawa opened the scoring on a power-play goal with 1:25 left in the first period. Chris Tierney slipped a centering feed to Ryan Dzingel, who snapped a wrist shot just over Reimer’s glove. The power play was set up when Vatrano was called for cross-checking on Matt Duchene.

Florida tied the score with 3:05 expired in the second period as Barkov skated to the slot, took a pass from Hoffman and knuckled a wrist shot that beat McKenna top-shelf.

The Panthers took a 2-1 lead three minutes later on a power-play goal by Huberdeau. Vinny Trocheck and Keith Yandle earned assists, setting up Huberdeau’s ferocious wrist shot.

Barkov then victimized rookie defenseman Christian Jaros, who was playing in just his 16th NHL game. Barkov stole the puck from Jaros at the blue line and then skated in alone to beat McKenna.

Brouwer and Vatrano added their goals to conclude the second period, and the rout was on for the Panthers.

