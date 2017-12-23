Florida Panthers - PlayerWatch

C Connor Brickley’s rebound goal midway through the third period helped carry Florida to a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night. With the score tied at 2-2 in the third period, Brickley slammed home a rebound at 11:14 after goalie Alex Stalock made a save on Keith Yandle’s shot following a scramble around the goal. Brickley was expected to be a scratch after morning skate, but fellow forward Jamie McGinn didn’t feel well during warmups, putting Brickley in the lineup as the third-line left wing. “We got a good bounce to Yandle in front. I just figured he was going to get the puck on net and I just saw the opening in front, so I went to the net and got a good bounce,” Brickley said of his goal.

LW Jonathan Huberdeau had two goals for Florida on Friday night in its 4-2 win over Minnesota.

G James Reimer has posted a 2.18 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage on the Panthers’ five-game road swing.

G Roberto Luongo hasn’t played since sustaining a lower-body injury against the Islanders on Dec. 4, but the 38-year-old goalie skated for the first time on Thursday and worked on some catching and blocking drills.