Panthers' Trocheck has surgery on broken ankle

The Florida Panthers will be without 2017 All-Star center Vincent Trocheck indefinitely after he underwent surgery for a broken ankle suffered in a 7-5 win over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night.

Trocheck was taken off the ice by stretcher with 1:47 left in the second period. He was injured when he was crunched into the boards by Ottawa’s Ryan Dzingel. Trocheck tried to get up, got to his knees but then went back down.

“Vinny is a tremendous competitor and leader for our club,” Panthers general manager Dale Tallon said in a statement. “It’s never easy to see a player and person like him suffer an injury like this, but we are confident that he will make a full recovery and be back on the ice with our team this season.”

Trocheck, 25, has three goals and 11 assists in 18 games this season for the Panthers.

“Extremely grateful for all of the support and well wishes I’ve received over the last day or so. Can’t thank you all enough. Surgery was a success, and the road to recovery begins now. I’ll be back before you know it,” Trochek tweeted early Wednesday morning.

The Panthers recalled forward Denis Malgin from Springfield (AHL) ahead of their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night.

