Kings down Ducks on Kopitar's shootout goal

The Los Angeles Kings defeated the visiting Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday night to give them consecutive wins for the first time since the opening week of February.

Kyle Clifford, Jeff Carter and Carl Grundstrom scored for the Kings, and Jonathan Quick made 17 saves and stopped all three attempts in the shootout. Anze Kopitar scored the lone goal in the shootout for Los Angeles.

Carter Rowney scored short-handed, Cam Fowler and Rickard Rakell also scored, and Ryan Miller made 27 saves for the Ducks, who avoided postseason elimination by reaching overtime.

The Kings clinched the season series against the Ducks for the first time since 2011-12. Los Angeles has won the first three games between the teams, who will meet again on April 5 in Anaheim, Calif.

The teams traded goals in each of the first three periods.

Grundstrom tapped in a puck that got behind Miller to tie the score 3-3 with 3:53 left in the third period.

Rowney had given the Ducks a 3-2 lead with his short-handed goal at 9:42 of the third.

The Ducks played without center Ryan Getzlaf, their leading point-scorer, and left wing Nick Ritchie because of upper-body injuries.

Sam Steel was called up from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Saturday and he centered the top line with Rakell and Jakob Silfverberg.

All three forwards were on the ice when Fowler gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead with a slap shot through traffic at 3:47 of the first period.

Clifford tied the score 1-1 at 5:09 of the first period when the Kings were on a power play after Max Jones was called for hooking Kopitar.

Los Angeles defenseman Alec Martinez took a slap shot that Clifford deflected past Miller, extending his career-high goal total to nine this season.

The Ducks did not have a shot on goal in the first 11:08 of the second period, and Carter scored from the bottom of the right circle at 13:48 to give the Kings a 2-1 lead.

The Ducks went on a power play with 26 seconds left in the second period, and Rakell scored from in close with two seconds left in the period to tie the game 2-2.

