Hill, Coyotes hold off Kings

EditorsNote: delete extra word in 2nd graf

Adin Hill made 25 saves, and the visiting Arizona Coyotes extended their winning streak to four games with a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

Hill, a 22-year-old rookie, improved to 4-0-0 with a .977 save percentage since he was recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League on Nov. 24.

Lawson Crouse scored a short-handed goal in the first period and Nick Schmaltz added a power-play goal in the second for the Coyotes.

Alec Martinez ended Hill’s bid for his second shutout in five days when he scored off a backhand feed from Anze Kopitar as both drove to the net to make it 2-1 at 14:15 of the third period.

The Kings briefly thought they tied the score with 55.4 seconds left, but it was immediately ruled that Dustin Brown played the puck with a high stick.

Jonathan Quick made 18 saves for the Kings, who came in averaging a league-low 2.11 goals and were held to two or fewer for the fifth straight game. Los Angeles fell for the third time in four games.

Late in the first period, Arizona’s Brad Richardson was in the penalty box for slashing when Los Angeles forward Adrian Kempe took a wrist shot from the top of the right circle. Hill made the save, and Arizona defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson swept the puck out from in front of the crease, creating a two-on-one.

Josh Archibald passed the puck slightly ahead to Crouse, who was a stride ahead of Kempe. Crouse’s first shot was saved by Quick, but he backhanded the rebound through his pads at 18:25.

It was the league-leading 11th short-handed goal of the season for Arizona. No other team has more than six.

The Coyotes went on their third power play after Jake Muzzin was called for slashing Schmaltz at 4:05 of the second period.

Quick lost his stick while trying to push Arizona forward Alex Galchenyuk away from the crease, and Galchenyuk then kicked it out of his reach. The puck went to Schmaltz, who skated into the right circle before beating Quick over his stick-side shoulder.

Schmaltz has two goals and three assists in four games since he was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks.

—Field Level Media