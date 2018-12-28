Kings edge Coyotes for 4th straight win

EditorsNote: changes to “hadn’t” in second graf; changes to “scored” in fifth graf

Jonathan Quick made 26 saves, and the Los Angeles Kings extended their winning streak to four games with a 2-1 victory against the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.

Jake Muzzin and Dustin Brown scored for the Kings, who hadn’t won four in a row since an eight-game winning streak from Nov. 25 to Dec. 9, 2017.

Jakob Chychrun scored for Arizona, and Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves in the loss.

Brown gave Los Angeles a 2-1 lead 17 seconds into the third period. He brought the puck down the right side and into the Arizona zone before taking a shot from the bottom of the right circle that got through on the far side.

The Kings came in 3-17-2 when their opponent scored first this season; the Coyotes took a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal by Chychrun at 15:27 of the first period.

Anze Kopitar was in the penalty box for slashing Alex Goligoski when Alex Galchenyuk brought the puck into the Anaheim zone on the left side, cut into the middle and drew four Los Angeles defenders. He poked the puck to Chychrun at the top of the right circle, and Chychrun sent a wrist shot past Quick.

Muzzin tied the score 1-1 at 18:39 of the first period on a shot that hit three Arizona players on the way to the net.

Muzzin took the shot from the left point, and it hit the sticks of forwards Nick Cousins and Josh Archibald before glancing off the cheek of defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson and hitting high in the net.

Kings forward Kyle Clifford assisted on the goal for the 100th point of his NHL career. Clifford was playing his first game since sustaining an upper-body injury Dec. 8 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Los Angeles center Jeff Carter missed the game with an upper-body injury. Arizona leading goal scorer Brad Richardson missed the game because of the flu.

—Field Level Media