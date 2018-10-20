Skinner's hat trick lifts Sabres over Kings

Jeff Skinner earned a hat trick and goaltender Linus Ullmark made 19 saves as the visiting Buffalo Sabres cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday afternoon.

The Sabres’ convincing victory came after losing this week at Las Vegas and San Jose by a combined score of 9-2.

Ullmark nearly earned his second shutout in the past four games, after he paved the way to a 3-0 victory at Arizona on Oct. 13. Skinner earned his fifth career hat trick with two goals in the second period and one in the waning moments of the game.

The Kings lost their fourth consecutive game and fell to 1-3 at home. Jack Doughty prevented the shutout when he scored at the 12:16 mark of the third period, his first goal of the season. The Kings played with an empty net for the final 4:55 of the game.

Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick made 21 saves, but he remains winless in three games this season. Quick returned from injured reserve this week after missing five games with a lower-body injury.

It was a matchup of a pair of teams struggling for offense in the early part of the season. The Kings entered 27th in the NHL with 14 goals, while the Sabres were 29th with 13 goals. Only the Arizona Coyotes had fewer goals at the start of play Saturday with seven.

Jason Pominville was credited with the Sabres’ first goal in the opening period. After Jack Eichel’s shot on goal was saved by Quick, the puck hopped into the air in front of the Kings’ goal. Pominville made contact with the pad of Quick, who swung his stick-side glove and inadvertently knocked the puck into the goal.

The Kings requested a replay, but Pominville’s contact with Quick was ruled inadvertent.

Skinner scored his first goal at 3:31 of the second period when he worked his way behind the Kings goal and into the low slot where he fired a shot past Quick’s glove side.

The center’s second goal came at 15:52 of the second period when his wraparound shot from behind the Kings’ goal found its way under Quick’s pad. His final goal came on an empty net with less than a minute to play.

Skinner now has four goals on the season. Eichel had three assists while Pominville had two.

Zach Bogosian added a third goal in the second period for the Sabres. Bogosian’s shot from along the boards on the right side entered just inside the far post and past Quick, who was screened by traffic in front of the goal.

The Kings have not held a lead in any of their last four games after earning a 3-0 victory at Montreal on Oct. 11.

