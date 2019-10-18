Hutton stops 47 shots as Sabres blank Kings

EditorsNote: Changed win to loss in 3rd graf;

Casey Mittelstadt scored two goals and added an assist, while goalie Carter Hutton made 47 saves, as the visiting Buffalo Sabres started fast and cruised to a 3-0 victory Thursday over the Los Angeles Kings.

Playing in their second game in two nights in Southern California, the Sabres wasted little time, grabbing the lead with two goals in the opening six minutes to rebound from Wednesday’s 5-2 defeat to the Anaheim Ducks, Buffalo’s first loss of the season.

Hutton’s busy night, in his second consecutive shutout, was a continuation of his hot start. He improved to 5-0-0, while sharing time with Linus Ullmark (1-1-1), who started in Wednesday’s loss at Anaheim.

Kings goalie Jack Campbell started consecutive games for the first time this season, making 21 saves. Campbell has split time with veteran goalie Jonathan Quick, who has struggled in the early going, losing all three of his starts while allowing 19 goals.

Mittelstadt’s first goal came at 2:36 of the first period when his quick wrist shot off a feed from Jimmy Vesey beat Campbell. Less than three minutes later, Conor Sheary made it 2-0 when he took a cross-ice pass from Middelstadt and went to his knees while ripping a shot past Campbell for his third goal of the season.

Middelstadt scored his second goal of the game and of the season at 2:32 of the second period while on the power play when he slid a Rasmus Ristolainen pass into the Kings goal. It was Middelstadt’s first career multi-goal game.

The second Middelstadt goal was the Sabres’ 11th power-play goal, which leads the NHL.

The Kings had a two-man advantage for the final 20 seconds of the second period and the first 1:12 of the third but failed to score.

After showing some scoring prowess early in the season with games of seven and five goals, the Kings have now been shut out in consecutive games for the first time since February 2017 against the Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning.

—Field Level Media