Quick, Kings blank Hurricanes

Alec Martinez scored the winning goal with 2:13 remaining, and goalie Jonathan Quick delivered a sensational 34-save shutout as the host Los Angeles Kings beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 Sunday night.

Going into the day’s action, the Kings were the lowest-scoring team in the league and the Hurricanes were tied with the Arizona Coyotes for the second-least-productive offense.

With overtime looming and the contest still scoreless, Martinez delivered the clutch goal — just his second of the season. Martinez drove to the net and neatly redirected Jake Muzzin’s crossing pass into the cage.

Kyle Clifford iced the game with an empty-net goal with 53 seconds left, and the Kings snapped their two-game losing skid.

Quick had a huge hand in the inability for the Hurricanes to turn on the goal light — especially Lucas Wallmark. Quick delivered a highlight-reel save on Wallmark in the dying seconds of the first period and then denied him again with a stunning blocker save midway through the second period.

The veteran goalie also held strong during a Carolina five-on-three power play for 91 seconds midway through the third period en route to his 50th career shutout and first victory of the season for a Los Angeles team that is tied for last in the league in points. Quick (1-4-1) missed significant time this season due to a lower-body injury.

At the other end, Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek delivered a strong performance between the pipes with a 33-save effort. Carolina lost for the third time in four games (1-2-1).

The night also became about who wasn’t playing. The Kings announced veteran forward Ilya Kovalchuk will miss nearly a month due to an ankle infection that required surgery, and then Adrian Kempe didn’t dress due to an upper-body injury. To help alleviate some of their injury woes, Los Angeles earlier in the day claimed forward Nikita Scherbak — a 2014 first-round draft choice — off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens.

Meanwhile, Carolina was without its top goal scorer, Micheal Ferland, for a second consecutive game due to a concussion.

—Field Level Media