March 2, 2018 / 6:30 AM / in 17 hours

Kings get three goals in second, down Blue Jackets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Second-period goals by Nate Thompson, Alex Iafallo and Tanner Pearson and a career-high three-assist night from Christian Folin led the Los Angeles Kings to a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets Thursday night in Los Angeles.

Jonathan Quick made 30 saves for the Kings, whose victory at Staples Center has them riding a three-game winning streak.

Trailing 2-0 after the first period, the Kings stormed back in the middle frame, starting with Thompson’s goal 2:48 into the second period. Taking advantage of a poorly executed Columbus line change, Thompson was sprung on a rush by Folin and beat goalie Joonas Korpisalo with a shot off the far post.

Iafallo followed by tying the game at the 5:11 mark, neatly redirecting Folin’s shot-pass from the point, and then Pearson gave Los Angeles a 3-2 lead with a power-play goal coming at 16:33 of the one-sided period. Pearson set up shop in front of the net and deflected Drew Doughty’s point shot for the eventual game-winner.

Folin then made another big play midway through the third period, stealing the puck at his own blueline and sending Jeff Carter on a shorthanded breakaway. Carter converted a nifty backhander at the 8:22 mark to give him a three-game goal-scoring streak. Carter has played just four games since missing 55 due to a leg laceration suffered two weeks into the season.

Iafallo’s second of the night with 3:17 remaining rounded out the scoring.

The Blue Jackets roared out of the gates and were rewarded with an early 2-0 lead. Cam Atkinson put Columbus on the board 3:41 into the affair when he finished off a seeing-eye pass from Artemi Panarin to give him goals in three consecutive games.

Then Seth Jones put the visitors ahead by a 2-0 count at 13:33 with a big individual effort, carrying the puck all the way from the defensive zone to the high slot before beating Quick with a hard wrister.

Korpisalo stopped 29 shots for the Blue Jackets, who saw their two-game winning streak snapped.

—Field Level Media

