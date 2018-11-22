Avalanche dominate power play in crushing Kings

EditorsNote: revises first three grafs

Nathan MacKinnon, Vladislav Kamenev and Tyson Barrie each had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche scored on their first three power-play opportunities in defeating the host Los Angeles Kings 7-3 Wednesday night.

Alexander Kerfoot added three assists for the Avalanche, who have won the first two on their three-game trip.

Patrik Nemeth, Colin Wilson, Nikita Zadorov and Matt Calvert also scored for Colorado, and Mikko Rantanen had two assists. Rantanen leads the NHL in both assists (26) and points (34), while MacKinnon tied Edmonton’s Connor McDavid for second in points (31).

Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov made 33 saves for his 200th career victory.

Kyle Clifford and rookies Matt Luff and Austin Wagner scored for the Kings, who have lost their past four home games. Rookie Cal Petersen, making his fifth career start, allowed six goals on 31 shots before being pulled with 17:13 remaining with a five-goal deficit.

Colorado took a 4-1 lead into the final period after goals by Nemeth and Wilson in the second.

Nemeth scored at 11:13, floating a shot from the blue line toward the net that went over Petersen’s right shoulder.

Wilson scored on the power play at 17:49, setting up in the slot between the four Los Angeles defenders and taking a pass from Rantanen, who was stationed behind the net.

The Avalanche took a 2-1 lead in the first period, getting goals from each of their power-play units.

Kamenev opened the scoring at 11:25 as Carl Soderberg slid the puck across the crease to the left post and Kamenev was able to tip it past Petersen.

The Kings tied it on a miscue by Varlamov. Los Angeles’ Tyler Toffoli chipped the puck into the offensive zone from the center line. The puck bounced off the end of Varlamov’s leg and came to rest near the right post, where Clifford batted it in at 15:26.

The Avalanche regained the lead on MacKinnon’s goal at 16:16 just eight seconds into a power play. Rantanen got the puck behind the Kings’ net and fed MacKinnon in the slot. His shot deflected off Drew Doughty’s skate and just inside the left post.

—Field Level Media