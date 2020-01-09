Stars score twice in 2nd period to defeat Kings

Jamie Benn and Blake Comeau scored 37 seconds apart in the second period and the visiting Dallas Stars held on for a 2-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night.

uJan 8, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) reacts at the end of the game against the Dallas Stars at Staples Center. The Stars defeated the Kings 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas goalie Anton Khudobin, who came in second in the NHL in save percentage (.931) and third in goals-against average (2.20), made 30 saves.

Esa Lindell had two assists for the Stars, who opened the four-game trip with their fifth straight win, all since the Christmas break.

Anze Kopitar scored, and Jonathan Quick made 30 saves for the Kings, who have lost seven of nine (2-6-1).

Kings defenseman Drew Doughty was in the penalty box for slashing Benn when Tyler Seguin faked a shot from the right circle to draw Quick to the top of the crease.

Seguin quickly passed to Benn standing near the goal line to the left of Quick, who sprawled on his left side. Benn lifted the puck over Quick and into the net to tie the score 1-1 at 14:46 of the second period.

Comeau put the Stars on top 2-1 with a hard slap shot at 15:23.

Lindell lobbed a pass into the neutral zone toward Comeau and Kings defenseman Sean Walker. The puck caromed into the Los Angeles zone and Walker briefly lost sight of it, allowing Comeau room to shoot from the right circle.

Dallas outshot the Kings 19-9 in the second period.

Kopitar gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 2:01 of the first period.

Tyler Toffoli had the puck along the wall when the Dallas defense lost track of Kopitar creeping toward the far post. Toffoli threaded a pass through to Kopitar and he scored on the one-timer, passing Bernie Nicholls for sole possession of fourth on the franchise’s all-time career goals list (328).

Kings rookie forward Blake Lizotte sustained a lower-body injury on his second shift and did not return.

Dallas defenseman John Klingberg missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury.

—Field Level Media