Kings reach milestones in shutting out Oilers

Anze Kopitar scored his 300th career goal, and Jonathan Quick made 16 saves to earn his 300th win as the Los Angeles Kings started fast and bowled over the visiting Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Saturday.

Kyle Clifford scored a goal just over three minutes after the opening faceoff, while Tyler Toffoli and Jeff Carter also scored in the first period. The Kings outshot the Oilers 9-3 in the opening period to win for the first time in three tries during the new year.

Edmonton goaltender Mikko Koskinen gave up the opening three goals on eight shots before he was replaced less than 14 minutes into the game as the Oilers lost for the seventh time in the past eight games going back to Dec. 16.

After a humbling 6-2 home loss to the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, the Kings came out aggressive, taking a 1-0 lead when Clifford took a pass from Drew Doughty at center ice, raced around the Oilers defense and scored in front of Koskinen. It was Clifford’s sixth of the season.

Toffoli increased the Kings’ lead to 2-0 when he scored his seventh of the season 9:35 into the game. The right wing forced a turnover at the top of the Oilers’ zone and switched from backhand to forehand to score past Koskinen.

Just over four minutes after Toffoli scored, Carter converted his eighth of the season when he broke free on a two-on-one from the Kings’ blue line and faked a centering pass before scoring past Koskinen’s stick side.

With the game well in hand, Kopitar scored his 10th of the season on a wrist shot from the left circle. Kopitar now has points in 10 of the Kings’ last 13 games.

Quick recorded his second shutout of the season and 51st in his career to extend his Kings record. Quick became the fifth American-born goaltender to record 300 wins.

Kings right wing Dustin Brown appeared in his 1,078th game for the Kings, moving past Luc Robitaille and into sole possession of second place on the team’s all-time list. Dave Taylor has the most games played in Kings history at 1,111.

