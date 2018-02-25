Talbot makes 31 saves as Oilers edge Kings

Anton Slepyshev, Leon Draisaitl, Jujhar Khaira and Ryan Strome each scored goals while Cam Talbot stopped 31 shots Saturday night as the Edmonton Oilers edged the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Tyler Toffoli, newly acquired Tobias Rieder and Dustin Brown scored for Los Angeles, which was unable to keep pace with Calgary and Anaheim in the Pacific Division. The result leaves the Kings at 71 points, two out of a playoff spot with 20 games left in their season.

Slepyshev put Los Angeles in a hole only 51 seconds into the game with his fourth goal of the season. Michael Cammalleri and Ryan Strome cycled to keep the puck in the Kings’ zone until Strome gained possession behind the net. He fed Slepyshev in the slot and goalie Jonathan Quick had no chance.

Draisaitl made it 2-0 at 6:16 of the second period, scoring his 19th goal of the season. Cammallieri again figured into the marker, this time picking up the primary assist as he fed Draisaitl in the high slot. Draisaitl wired a wrister by Quick.

Toffoli put Los Angeles on the board at 14:26, notching his 20th tally. After taking the puck away from Edmonton near the blue line, Toffoli passed to Nate Thompson. Toffoli then took a return pass in the slot, deked to the backhand side and flicked the puck past Talbot.

Khaira made it 3-1 at 17:04 with his 10th goal. Drake Caggiula got him the puck just past center ice and Khaira split defensemen as he went through the zone, zipping a wrister past Quick.

Rieder, who was picked up on Wednesday from Arizona, paid dividends in his second game with the Kings. He scored at 7:51 of the third period, managing to chip the rebound of a Derek Forbort point shot into a mostly empty net.

Strome scored into an empty net at 19:01, with Cammalleri bagging his third assist. Brown answered back at 19:42 with his 18th goal, but all that did was make it closer.

Quick stopped 21 of 24 shots in the losing cause.

--Field Level Media