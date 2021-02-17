Jonathan Quick, Kings blank short-handed Wild

EditorsNote: changes to “23rd” in third graf; rewords last graf

Jonathan Quick made 28 saves for his first shutout of the season and the 53rd of his NHL career, and the host Los Angeles Kings beat the short-handed Minnesota Wild 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan had a goal and an assist, and Trevor Moore, Dustin Brown and Drew Doughty also scored for the Kings, who have strung together a three-game point streak (2-0-1) for the first time this season.

Quick, who turned 35 last month, moved within one shutout of Hall of Famers Bernie Parent and Eddie Giacomin for 23rd on the all-time NHL list.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 25 saves for the Wild, who were coming off a two-week shutdown caused by a team-wide COVID-19 outbreak.

Minnesota was still without eight players who were either still in the NHL’s coronavirus protocol or had not yet practiced since coming off the list.

Anderson-Dolan gave the Kings a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 3:26 of the first period. Jeff Carter slid the puck from the right circle to Anderson-Dolan in the left circle, and the 21-year-old scored into the open side before Kahkonen could slide over.

Moore was turned away by Kahkonen on a breakaway early in the second period but scored off a centering feed from Anderson-Dolan at 12:03 of the period to give the Kings a 2-0 lead.

Brown scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season with 3:04 left in regulation to stretch the lead to 3-0, and Doughty found an empty net with 37 seconds left to finish the scoring.

To compensate for the shortage of players on the Wild, four defensemen made their season debuts, including Calen Addison, who also played in his first NHL game.

Minnesota right winger Mats Zuccarello also made his season debut following offseason arm surgery. Quick made one of his top saves of the game on Zuccarello on a shot from in close with 5:57 remaining in the opening period to keep the game scoreless.

The Wild, who entered the night ranked last in the NHL in power-play efficiency at 7.1 percent, went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

--Field Level Media