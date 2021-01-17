Wild rally late for another OT victory vs. Kings

Marcus Johansson scored with 11 seconds left in overtime to lift the visiting Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

It was the second straight game the Wild won in overtime against the Kings after rallying from a 3-1 deficit to start the third period.

Ryan Suter scored with 1.4 seconds left in regulation to tie the score 3-3. Mathew Dumba and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored, Jordan Greenway had two assists and Cam Talbot made 30 saves for the Wild.

Gabriel Vilardi, Blake Lizotte and Andreas Athanasiou scored, Jeff Carter had two assists, and Jonathan Quick made 40 saves for the Kings.

Lizotte deflected the puck into the net for a 2-1 lead at 7:02 of the second period, and Athanasiou made it 3-1 at 10:22 when he finished off a 2-on-1 with Carter, his second goal in two games with the Kings.

The Wild began their comeback when Eriksson Ek scored off a rebound to cut the lead to 3-2 at 7:38 of the third period.

Minnesota had taken a 1-0 lead 21 seconds into the game.

Dumba flipped the puck toward the front of the net from below the goal line. The puck hit Quick in the chest, caromed off the shin of Los Angeles defenseman Kurtis MacDermid and went into the net.

The Kings tied it 1-1 at 16:58 of the first period.

Vilardi took a wrist shot that clipped the inside of Talbot’s right pad, redirecting the puck along the goal line. He reached out to cover the puck before Kings forward Adrian Kempe could push it across, but Talbot pushed the puck across the goal line.

The goal was initially waived off by the on-ice official, but a video review in Toronto confirmed the puck crossed the goal line. The goal was initially awarded to Kempe before switched to Vilardi.

Quick made three saves in the final two minutes of the first period, including a spectacular stop on Johansson.

--Field Level Media