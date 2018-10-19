Filppula tallies two goals as Islanders crush Kings

Valtteri Filppula scored a pair of goals and goaltender Robin Lehner made 28 saves as the visiting New York Islanders cruised to a 7-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

After the Kings cut the Islanders’ lead to a lone goal in the third period, New York responded with a pair of scores 60 seconds apart to regain control as Filppula delivered a short-handed goal, and Matt Martin added his own score.

The Islanders scored four goals on four consecutive shots in the final period over a span of 7:56. In addition to goals from Filppula and Martin in the third period, Leo Komarov and Andrew Ladd also scored.

Casey Cizikas and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders as the victory ended the their two-game losing skid. Ladd added assists on both Filppula goals.

Playing on back-to-back nights for the first time on the young season, the Islanders won after losing at Anaheim 4-1 on Wednesday. They play at San Jose on Saturday.

Tyler Toffoli scored a power-play goal in the first period for the Kings, who returned home after a four-game trip through Canada. The Kings went 1-3 at Winnipeg, Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto. Jeff Carter scored for the Kings on a two-man advantage in the third period.

Toffoli’s goal was the Kings’ first on the power play this season. It made them 1-for-22 on the power play, after failing to convert on one earlier in the opening period.

After a five-game absence because of a lower body injury, Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick had a rough return to action, making 23 saves on 29 shots. He was replaced by Jack Campbell with 10:40 remaining.

Kings captain Anze Kopitar was not available Thursday because of an illness.

Lehner was replaced in goal by Thomas Greiss in the third period not long after taking a slap shot off his face mask.

After Cizikas opened the scoring 4:55 into the game, the Kings tied the score 1-1 when Toffoli redirected a shot by Drew Doughty from just inside the blue line at the 14:56 mark of the first period. The Kings were the last NHL team to score a power-play goal this season.

After Carter’s third-period goal at 2:54 of the third period to get the Kings within 3-2, the Islanders took over with goals from Filppula (3:40), Martin (4:40), Komarov (9:20) and Ladd (11:34).

