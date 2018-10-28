Kings beat Rangers in last minute, end 6-game skid

Alec Martinez scored with 55 seconds left, and the Los Angeles Kings ended a six-game losing streak with a 4-3 win against the visiting New York Rangers on Sunday.

Ilya Kovalchuk had a goal and two assists, Dustin Brown scored in his season debut, and Jack Campbell made 22 saves as the Kings avoided their longest losing streak in 11 years by rallying from a 2-0 deficit.

In the most recent meeting between these teams on Jan. 21, the Kings also ended a six-game losing streak by rallying from a 2-0 deficit against the visiting Rangers.

Vladislav Namestnikov and Tony DeAngelo each had a goal and an assist, and Henrik Lundqvist made 36 saves for New York.

New York’s Ryan Spooner tied the score 3-3 at 15:16 of the third period after a long possession in the Los Angeles zone.

Trevor Lewis had given Los Angeles its first lead since Oct. 11 when he put back a rebound off a rush at 10:28 of the third to make it 3-2.

The Kings came in 0-6-1 this season when their opponent scored first this season, and they fell behind 1-0 on a goal by Namestnikov at 11:11 of the first period.

Namestnikov carried the puck to the net when he collided with Lewis just in front of the crease, causing the puck to go airborne and come down behind Campbell just as Namestnikov crashed into the goalie.

Namestnikov and Campbell slid into the goal, dislodging the net with puck beneath Campbell.

An interference penalty was called on Lewis before video replay confirmed the puck crossed the goal line.

DeAngelo made it 2-0 when he shot the puck at Campbell from below the goal line and it went off the goalie’s right skate and across the goal line at 7:42 of the second period.

Brown, who broke a finger in the final preseason game and missed the first month of the season, pushed in a rebound to make it 2-1 on a power play at 11:23 of the middle period.

The Rangers were then penalized for too many men on the ice, and Kovalchuk tied the score on a one-timer from above the circles at 13:14.

—Field Level Media