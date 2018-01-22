Kings rally past Rangers to end six-game slide

Michael Amadio had his first career two-point game with a goal and an assist, and goalie Jonathan Quick earned the win on his 32nd birthday as the Los Angeles Kings snapped a six-game losing skid by erasing a two-goal deficit to beat the visiting New York Rangers 4-2 Sunday night.

Amadio, a 2013 third-round draft pick playing just his 11th NHL game, netted the tying goal and had a hand in the game-winning tally late in the second period at Staples Center.

Quick stopped 21 shots.

With a 2-0 deficit just over seven minutes into the game, the Kings hardly looked like a squad ready to win for the first time since Jan. 2, but they roared back with three power-play goals in the second period.

Jake Muzzin started the comeback just 30 seconds into the middle frame with a long blast that beat screened Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist. Then Amadio evened the score by burying a shot from the slot at 6:13, an opportunity created by an errant clearing attempt seconds earlier by New York defenseman Marc Staal.

Tanner Pearson put the Kings ahead at 10:22 with another old-school man-advantage marker, first by being right in front of Lundqvist when Alec Martinez unloaded a shot from the point, then by deflecting the puck past the netminder.

Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal with 18 seconds left in the game to cap the scoring.

Martinez and Drew Doughty each collected a pair of assists for the Kings, who were second in the Pacific Division before their slump but now sit tied for third.

The Rangers went into the night with a 7-2-0 record against Pacific Division squads, and they were poised to build on it after the first frame.

David Desharnais opened the scoring at 3:53 when his cross-crease pass went off the skate of Kings defender Derek Forbert and through the legs of a startled Quick. Then Jimmy Vesey was rewarded for his effort to get a stick on the loose puck and banged home a rebound to double the edge at 7:12.

Lundqvist made 26 saves in the loss for the Rangers, who have dropped the first two games of a four-game road swing.

--Field Level Media