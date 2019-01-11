Senators top Kings for rare winning streak

Bobby Ryan and Chris Tierney scored second-period goals less than two minutes apart, and Tierney added a late empty-net goal as the visiting Ottawa Senators earned a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

After losing eight consecutive games, the Senators won back-to-back games in Southern California, ending their losing streak with a 2-1 overtime victory at Anaheim on Wednesday. Ottawa won consecutive games for the first time since a three-game winning streak from Nov. 27-Dec. 1.

Christian Wolanin also scored for the Senators. Goalie Anders Nilsson, acquired by Ottawa in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks last week, made 33 saves to pick up his second victory with his new team.

Kyle Clifford scored a second-period goal for the Kings, who lost for the fourth time in five games this month. The Kings’ struggles in the new year have all but nullified the progress made when they won five of the last six games in December.

Los Angeles goaltender Jonathan Quick stopped 23 shots.

The Senators played most of the contest without center Colin White, who left after a hard hit by Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin in the first period. White scored the game-winning goal in overtime Wednesday.

After a scoreless first period, the Kings took a 1-0 lead 3:47 into the second period when Clifford redirected a Muzzin shot from just in front of Senators Nilsson. It was Clifford’s seventh of the season, tying the high mark of his nine-year career.

The Senators got even just over 11 minutes later when Ryan followed his own shot and scored off the rebound from a Quick save. Ryan’s ninth of the season, on the power play, was his second game-tying goal in two nights.

Tierney scored to the short side at 16:40 of the second period. The center made a feed in front to Mikkel Boedker, who promptly lost control, but Tierney pounced on the loose puck and put a shot past Quick’s stick side.

The Senators got an opportunistic goal early in the third period when Wolanin sent a puck on goal from near the Los Angeles blue line and it was redirected into the net by the Kings’ Muzzin. The unassisted goal was Wolanin’s second tally of the season.

Tierney finished the scoring with less than a minute remaining, his sixth of the season.

Kings defenseman Alec Martinez returned to action Thursday and played 20:34 after missing the previous 14 games due to an upper-body injury.

