Slumping Blues erupt in 7-2 rout over Kings

Jake Allen made 38 saves and seven different players scored as the St. Louis Blues’ offense broke out of a month-long slump in defeating the Los Angeles Kings 7-2 on Saturday afternoon at Staples Center.

The Blues led 2-0 after one period and 4-1 after two before adding two more goals in the first minute of the third period to put the finishing touches on a brutal day for Kings goalies Jonathan Quick and Jack Campbell. Then St. Louis added another goal for good measure.

St. Louis snapped a two-game losing streak and won for just the second time in a month, using an early advantage to bury the Kings.

The Blues got on the board just 3:03 into the game as Robert Bortuzzo beat Quick for his second goal of the season off assists by Ivan Barbashev and Tage Thompson. St. Louis added another goal less than six minutes later, as Colton Parayko scored his sixth of the season off helpers from Dmitrij Jaskin and Patrik Berglund.

Drew Doughty got the Kings on the board at the 13:13 mark of the second period, with Anze Kopitar and Jake Muzzin picking up assists, but St. Louis responded four minutes later when Alex Pietrangelo torched Quick for his 12th of the season.

With just 26 seconds left in the second period, the Blues up their lead to 4-1 on Barbashev’s sixth goal of the season off assists by Pietrangelo and Vladimir Sobotka.

The Kings switched goalies entering the final period. It did not help. Tarasenko scored his 27th of the season against Campbell just 26 seconds into the third, and Kyle Brodiak netted his 10th of the season just 32 seconds later. St. Louis added a Jaden Schwartz goal at the 12:11 mark to finish with the team’s second-highest goal mark of the season. Dustin Brown scored with 15 seconds left for the Kings to finish the scoring.

After losing to Dallas in overtime last Saturday, being shut out by San Jose on Thursday and thrashing the Kings on Saturday, the Blues conclude their four-game SoCal swing on Monday at Anaheim.

Los Angeles, which has lost two of three after winning three straight, concludes its five-game homestand with a Monday matchup with Vancouver.

—Field Level Media