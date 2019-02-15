Canucks rally late, earn shootout win over Kings

Brock Boeser scored the deciding goal in a shootout Thursday, following his goal in the second period, as the visiting Vancouver Canucks rallied late to earn a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

Feb 14, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Derrick Pouliot (5) controls the puck against Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown (23) and defenseman Alec Martinez (27) in the first period at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Canucks rookie Adam Gaudette scored with 1:38 remaining in regulation to tie the score 3-3. After Kings defenseman Drew Doughty gloved the puck and dropped it to the ice in the Los Angeles zone, Gaudette picked it up and scored his fourth goal of the season.

Alec Martinez gave the Kings a 3-2 lead at 10:59 of the third period when his fluttering shot from the blue line rebounded off the stick of goaltender Jacob Markstrom and then off the left post for the defenseman’s fourth of the season.

The Canucks won for the third time in eight games since their All-Star break. The Kings dropped their first home game following a 10-day road trip. They last played at home Jan. 21, just before their own All-Star break.

Rookie Elias Pettersson also scored for the Canucks, who played on consecutive nights in southern California and fell 1-0 to the Ducks on Wednesday. Pettersson has an NHL rookie-leading 26 goals.

Rookie Austin Wagner and Michael Amadio also scored goals for the Kings, who have earned points in five of their last six games, but remain in sole possession of the bottom spot in the Western Conference.

After Pettersson gave the Canucks an early 1-0 lead in the first period, Wagner tied it for the Kings just eight seconds later. After the faceoff, Wagner took a pass from Kyle Clifford and beat Markstrom just past his left shoulder from the slot for his eighth of the season.

Boeser gave the Canucks a 2-1 lead at 9:46 of the second period with his 20th goal of the season. Gaudette skated in on Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick before feeding Boeser, who redirected the puck into the goal from the right side. Amadio tied it again at 2-2 when he scored his third of the season for the Kings.

Markstrom made 35 saves in his second game since missing Monday’s contest against the San Jose Sharks because of back spasms. Quick made 24 saves for the Kings.

