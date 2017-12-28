Preview: Golden Knights at Kings

The Vegas Golden Knights aim for the first six-game winning streak in franchise history when they visit the Pacific Division-rival Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. The expansion Golden Knights have posted a five-game run in each of their first three months in the NHL thanks to Wednesday’s 4-1 triumph at Anaheim.

William Karlsson scored his 17th goal to tie James Neal for the team lead as Vegas extended its point streak to 10 games (9-0-1) and moved two ahead of the Kings for first place in the Pacific. The 24-year-old Karlsson entered 2017-18 with 18 tallies in 183 NHL contests. Los Angeles is looking to extend its home winning streak to six games before embarking on a three-game trek through Western Canada. The Kings, who are coming off a 2-0 loss at San Jose on Saturday, have not fallen at Staples Center since dropping a 2-1 decision to Winnipeg on Nov. 22.

ABOUT THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS (24-9-2): After serving as Malcolm Subban’s backup in Anaheim, Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to play in his 700th career game on Thursday. The 33-year-old Fleury has allowed a total of six goals while going 3-0-1 over his last four starts. Jonathan Marchessault, who leads the team with 33 points, has collected two goals and five assists during his four-game point streak.

ABOUT THE KINGS (22-11-4): The resurgence of Dustin Brown has been more than welcome by Los Angeles, as the former captain ranks second on the team with 29 points and third with 13 goals. The 33-year-old Brown is one tally away from matching his total in 80 games last season and looks to reach the 20-goal plateau for the first time since netting 22 in 2011-12. After scoring 14 and 12 goals in each of the last two campaigns, defenseman Drew Doughty has recorded just five in 2017-18 - one in his last 18 games - and needs three to reach 100 for his career.

1. The Kings recalled D Kevin Gravel from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

2. Vegas is 5-0-0 against California teams and 10-1-0 versus Pacific rivals.

3. Each of Los Angeles’ last four home losses have been by one goal, with three ending with a 2-1 score.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Golden Knights 2