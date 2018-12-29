Golden Knights snap Kings' 4-game win streak

Malcolm Subban made 30 saves in his first win of the season and the visiting Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Subban came in 0-5-0 in five starts this season. Vegas had supported him with six goals in those outings.

Paul Stastny and Alex Tuch each had a goal and an assist and Nate Schmidt had two assists for the Golden Knights.

Anze Kopitar scored for the Kings and Jonathan Quick made 28 saves. Los Angeles had won a season-high four straight games.

Tuch gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead with his 13th goal of the season at 12:26 of the second period.

After the Kings turned the puck over in their zone, Stastny made a quick pass from the right circle to Tuch coming through the slot and he scored on a one-timer.

William Karlsson scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season on a breakaway at 3:20 of the third period for a 3-1 lead. Stastny scored into an empty net with 2:32 left to make it 4-1.

William Carrier gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 4:55 of the first period.

The puck came up the wall and Nick Holden pushed it further up to Cody Eakin, who spun just in front of the blue line and flung the puck toward the net. Carrier skated in front as the puck sailed toward the net and slightly redirected it past Quick for his eighth goal of the season.

Kopitar tied the score with 4.4 seconds left in the opening period.

Los Angeles rookie defenseman Sean Walker took a one-timer from the left faceoff dot. Subban got a piece of the puck, but it was still rolling and wobbling toward the goal line when Kopitar pushed it across for his ninth goal of the season.

Kings center Jeff Carter returned after missing Thursday’s 2-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes with an upper-body injury. Carter, who had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime win in Las Vegas on Sunday, did not take a shot in 17:14 of ice time.

—Field Level Media