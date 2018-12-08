Kings' offense breaks out in rout of Knights

Defenseman Derek Forbort had a goal and an assist as the host Los Angeles Kings defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday afternoon.

Nikita Scherbak, Matt Luff, Jeff Carter and Nate Thompson also scored for the Kings, who won for just the second time in their past six games. Michael Amadio and Jake Muzzin each had two assists, and goaltender Jonathan Quick made 29 saves.

Oscar Lindberg scored for Vegas, which had won seven of its previous eight games. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, making his ninth straight start, stopped 20 of 25 shots. The Golden Knights were 0-for-3 on the power play against the league’s worst penalty-killing team.

It was the first meeting between the teams since the Golden Knights swept a first-round Western Conference playoff series last spring.

Lindberg gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 4:23 of the first period. From behind the Kings’ net, Tomas Nosek found Lindberg in the slot, and he was able to push a shot between Quick’s pads.

The Kings, who entered the game with a league-worst 2.10 goals per game and had scored more than twice in just two of their previous eight games, picked up their offense from there.

Scherbak, making his Kings debut, skated down the right wing and beat Fleury from the top of the faceoff circle to tie it at 1-1 at 8:12 of the first.

The Kings took the lead with two goals in the second period.

Luff scored the go-ahead goal on the power play at 12:30. From the goal line on the right wing, Adrian Kempe found Luff at the top of the slot, and his wrister beat Fleury.

Carter made it 3-1 at 16:46 of the second, taking a strange hop off the end boards and banking it off the skates of both Fleury and defenseman Nate Schmidt.

Forbort scored his first of the season at 2:48 of the third, on a wrist shot from the point that made it through several players.

Thompson scored the final goal at 18:33.

