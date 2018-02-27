Kings tie game late, top Knights in OT

Dustin Brown scored a power-play goal with 1:46 remaining in overtime as the Los Angeles Kings rallied to defeat the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Monday night at the Staples Center.

Anze Kopitar, who had an assist on the game-winner, forced overtime when he scored with 10.8 seconds left in regulation.

The Golden Knights almost won it when Reilly Smith hit the crossbar with 2:50 left in overtime, and Vegas’ Colin Miller was called for hooking seconds later. Brown then smashed in a rebound of a Kopitar shot from in front of the net to win it.

Jeff Carter also scored for the Kings, who trailed 2-0 in the third period before rallying to defeat Vegas for the first time in three meetings this season.

Jonathan Quick picked up the victory with 37 saves for Los Angeles, which is tied with the Calgary Flames for the second Western Conference wild-card spot.

Smith and Erik Haula scored for the Western Conference-leading Golden Knights, who lost for only the third time in 20 games against Pacific Division teams. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 41 saves.

Haula gave Vegas a 1-0 lead just 4:37 into the game with his 23rd goal of the season. He went up the right side and used David Perron as a decoy on a two-on-one before firing a wrist shot past Quick’s glove side.

Smith made it 2-0 with his 21st goal of the season 47 seconds into the third period, outmuscling Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty in front of the net to knock in a rebound of a William Karlsson shot.

Carter, playing his second game after missing 55 games following surgery to repair torn tendons in his left ankle, finally got the Kings on the scoreboard with 7:32 remaining. His first goal of the season came on a sharp-angled shot that bounced off Fleury’s blocker, into the visor of Golden Knights center Cody Eakin and into the net.

The Kings pulled Quick with 1:30 to go, and Fleury made a handful of saves during mad scrambles in front of the net before Kopitar finally beat him with a one-timer from the right circle off a crossing pass from Dion Phaneuf.

--Field Level Media