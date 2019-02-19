Ovechkin's 41st, 42nd goals lift Caps past Kings

EditorsNote: Corrects to Campbell pulled for extra attacker; minor edits throughout

Alex Ovechkin scored his league-leading 41st and 42nd goals of the season, and the visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Monday night.

Pheonix Copley made 26 saves for his second victory in seven days against the Kings. Brett Connolly also scored, and defenseman John Carlson had two assists for the Capitals, who were coming off a 5-2 road loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday evening.

Alex Iafallo ended Copley’s bid for his second shutout of the season when he scored with 11:40 left in the third period to cut Los Angeles’ deficit to 3-1. Ilya Kovalchuk scored with 28 seconds left and Kings starting goalie Jack Campbell pulled for an extra attacker to make it 3-2.

Campbell made his second straight start and made 18 saves for the Kings, who have lost five in a row (0-3-2). Jonathan Quick served as backup after missing Los Angeles’ 4-2 loss against the visiting Boston Bruins on Saturday night because of an illness.

The Capitals scored two goals 20 seconds apart in the first period to take a 2-0 lead.

Ovechkin opened the scoring on a power play at 11:48. He passed the puck back and forth with Carlson before slamming a wrist shot into the net from the left circle. Carlson’s assist gave him 300 for his NHL career.

Connolly then made it 2-0. He maintained possession of the puck for a long stretch in the Los Angeles zone before passing it off to Andre Burakovsky. Connolly cut toward the crease as Burakovsky flipped the puck toward the net from the right point, and Connolly deflected it past Campbell.

Ovechkin scored from nearly the same spot as his first goal at 5:27 of the second period for a 3-0 lead.

Washington forward T.J. Oshie, who had four goals and 11 assists in his previous 12 games, was a game-time decision after leaving in the first period against the Ducks on Sunday with an upper-body injury. He played 16:16 against the Kings and had a minus-2 rating.

Kings forward Dustin Brown earned his 600th NHL point with an assist on Iafallo’s goal.

