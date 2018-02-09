Coyotes come back from 3-0, stun Wild in OT

Clayton Keller scored with 1:05 left in overtime as the visiting Arizona Coyotes stunned the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Thursday night.

Keller’s goal capped a seemingly miraculous rally after the Coyotes overcame a 3-0 second-period deficit with three unanswered goals.

Nick Cousins led Arizona with two goals while Kevin Connauton provided a goal and an assist. Alex Goligoski recorded two assists as the Coyotes, who sit last in the National Hockey League, posted their first win in five games.

Cousins’ second goal of the game, on a wrist shot with 19 seconds left in regulation, set the stage for the dramatic finish.

Eric Staal, Matt Cullen and Mike Reilly tallied for the Wild, as Minnesota suffered its first loss in three outings.

All goals came at even strength, as each team had only one unsuccessful power play.

Arizona netminder Antti Raanta stopped 25 of 28 shots for the win. The setback spoiled a valiant effort from Minnesota goaltender Devan Dubnyk, who posted 36 saves on 40 shots.

Staal gave the Wild a 1-0 lead with his 24th goal of the season as he put in a high shot at 17:13 of the first period. The advantage held up after 20 minutes.

The Wild staked claim to a two-goal advantage in the second period as Cullen and Reilly scored about four minutes apart. After scoring at 5:54, Cullen set up Reilly for the defenseman’s first goal of the season and just the third of his NHL career at 9:59.

Cousins reduced Arizona’s deficit less than two minutes later as he converted a nice setup from Goligoski. Just over eight minutes into the third period, Connauton’s fourth goal of the season cut Minnesota’s lead to 3-2 before Cousins forced overtime.

The Coyotes outshot the Wild 27-13 over the final 40 minutes of regulation, holding the hosts to fewer than 10 shots in each of the second and third periods.

