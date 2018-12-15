Tkachuk's goal lifts Flames over Wild

Another strong third period for the Calgary Flames gave the visitors a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday in a heated matchup between the two Western Conference rivals.

With the game tied in the final period, James Neal took the puck towards the corner and then sent a pass that deflected off a Wild defenseman. The bounce went right to Matthew Tkachuk, who buried the partially-screened shot for his 14th goal of the season with 11:15 remaining.

The Flames have been dominant late in games this season. Calgary leads all NHL teams with 50 third-period goals, while allowing the second-fewest goals (24) of any club during the final 20 minutes.

The win puts the Flames in sole possession of first place in the Western Conference, with 46 points. Calgary is 8-1-1 over its last ten games.

David Rittich made 34 saves, as the backup won for the 10th time in 14 starts this season. Fourteen of Rittich’s saves came in the third period, as the goalie stood strong against consistent pressure from Minnesota.

The game got off to an aggressive start, as the Flames and Wild combined for three fights and several post-whistle skirmishes. The tension stemmed from the first meeting between the two teams, a 2-0 Calgary win on December 6 that resulted in Mikko Koivu and Mikael Backlund both being sidelined with injuries.

Mark Giordano scored a short-handed goal 12:03 into the first period, taking a Mark Jankowski pass in front of the net after a Minnesota turnover allowed Jankowski to carry the puck into the Wild’s end.

Giordano has now scored goals in consecutive games, and has nine points (two goals, seven assists) over his last four games. Calgary’s eight short-handed goals ranks them second among all NHL teams this season.

Shortly after the Wild killed off a 5-on-3 Flames’ power-play chance, Jordan Greenway equalized the score 3:30 into the second period. Greenway took the puck around the net, then skated out front for a shot that took a slight deflection off Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington and past Rittich.

Matt Dumba didn’t return to the ice for the final two periods. No injury was announced, though Dumba seemed to be examining his hand after a first-period fight with Tkachuk.

Jason Zucker was a late scratch from the Wild lineup due to illness.

—Field Level Media