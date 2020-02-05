Dumba's OT goal carries Wild past Blackhawks

Minnesota’s Matt Dumba produced the game-winning goal 2:21 into overtime, and the Wild defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Tuesday night in Saint Paul, Minn.

Feb 4, 2020; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) collides with Minnesota Wild goaltender Alex Stalock (32) in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

The defenseman took a pass from Mats Zuccarello, skated in close and popped a puck up and in past goalie Corey Crawford. Chicago’s Jonathan Toews hit the crossbar on a two-on-one with Patrick Kane earlier in the extra session.

Dumba, who also contributed an assist, scored for the first time in 34 games — his first goal at home this season and just his fourth overall.

The Wild’s Kevin Fiala potted two goals to bring his total against Chicago to four in the teams’ two meetings, and Minnesota goalie Alex Stalock stopped 27 shots.

Defensemen Adam Boqvist and Olli Maatta tallied, Duncan Keith produced his 499th career assist, and Crawford made 31 saves for the Blackhawks, who lost for just the second time in 10 road games (8-1-1).

Minnesota evened its season series with visitors at 1-1. The Blackhawks won 5-3 in Chicago on Dec. 15 behind Kane’s sixth career hat trick.

In the first period Tuesday, the Wild dominated the pace of play, testing Crawford with the opening nine shots in the first 12:38 before the Blackhawks finally put a shot on goal.

However, with the two Central Division rivals skating four-on-four, Stalock went head-first for a save and took a knee to the head from a hard-charging Toews. The goalie stayed down on the ice for a couple of minutes but remained in the game.

Minnesota broke through in the second period behind a pair of goals from Fiala, who had not found the net in his previous eight games.

Early in the frame, the Swiss left winger stole the puck along the half boards in the offensive zone and arced his way into the high slot. With Luke Kunin screening Crawford, Fiala wristed in a shot that beat the Blackhawks’ backstop on the glove side at 3:53.

While on the power play, Fiala blazed in on a rush and fired home his second marker and 11th this season by again beating Crawford glove side for a 2-0 lead at 15:08.

Chicago cut the lead in half when Boqvist floated in a shot that hit the twine for the defenseman’s third goal at 6:23 of the third.

Maatta tied it with a bad-angle tally, his fourth, at 16:50 to force overtime.

