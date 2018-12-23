Stars' Radulov scores to beat Wild with seconds left in OT

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Deleted second first reference in graf 3

Alexander Radulov scored the game-winning goal with 10 seconds remaining in overtime and Ben Bishop turned away 30 shots as the visiting Dallas Stars won a 2-1 thriller over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday in St. Paul, Minn.

Radulov’s shot, off a pass from John Klingberg and an assist from Mattias Janmark, found a hole under the glove of Minnesota goalkeeper Devan Dubnyk on the short side near the post to allow the Stars just their second win in their past seven games.

Jamie Benn broke open a scoreless tie just 1:58 into the third period when he camped in the crease and poked home a Radulov pass from behind the net past Dubnyk.

The goal extended Benn’s points steak to a season-high five games; he’s had three goals and four assists in that streak. Radulov’s assist was his fifth in the past four games.

Jason Zucker tied the game with 2:03 to play in regulation with the Wild in desperation mode. Zucker corralled the rebound of his own shot and lifted it over Bishop, who was still sprawled on the ice after saving the first shot.

Mikael Granlund and Eric Staal got the workmanlike assists on the equalizer, which sent the game into three-on-three overtime, which featured nearly five minutes of breathtaking end-to-end action.

The Wild have lost four in a row and six of their past eight games. Minnesota has allowed two goals or fewer in five of its last six games and has scored one or no goals in its four straight losses.

The Stars are 2-5-0 in the past seven games following a four-game winning streak and have scored two goals or fewer in five of their past seven games.

Dallas had more penalty minutes (21) than shots (16) over the first two periods, which were scoreless, while the two teams combined for seven fruitless power plays.

Dubnyk nearly matched Bishop between the pipes, turning away 25 shots and making several spectacular saves, especially during a Dallas power play at the end of the second period.

The Stars have a quick turnaround, heading home to face the New York Islanders on Sunday in the second game of a road-home back-to-back.

Minnesota doesn’t return to the ice until after Christmas, when it travels to Chicago on Thursday for the first game of a two-game road trip.

—Field Level Media