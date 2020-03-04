Fiala, Parise lead Wild to win over Predators

Mar 3, 2020; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild forward Kevin Fiala (22) celebrates his first period goal during a game with the Nashville Predators at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

EditorsNote: minor edit in 1st graf

Red-hot Kevin Fiala had a goal with an assist for his fifth straight multi-point game, and Zach Parise scored in his third straight contest as the surging Minnesota Wild snapped a seven-game slide versus the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Tuesday night at Saint Paul, Minn.

Luke Kunin returned from a five-game injury absence to score his 14th of the season for the Wild, who have won six of eight and are amid a 10-4-1 stretch while moving one point ahead of Nashville in the race for playoff position in the crowded Western Conference. Ex-Predator Fiala has a goal in five consecutive contests and 12 goals with 11 assists in his last 15 games.

Alex Stalock made 37 saves for his fifth victory in his last six starts in Minnesota’s first win over the Predators, who have dropped three straight following a 6-1-1 stretch, since March 24, 2018.

Nashville’s Craig Smith scored for the second time against the Wild this season and defenseman Roman Josi recorded an assist for his career-high 62nd point. Juuse Saros stopped 30 shots for the Predators, who fell out of playoff position while thinking of those whose lives were lost and suffered damage during a tornado that swept through the Nashville area late Monday evening.

The Wild scored 4:07 into the game, as Kunin continued his career season. He took a pass from Joel Eriksson Ek in front of the net and put home a Saros rebound of his own shot. Fiala’s 21st goal made it 2-0 at 12:04 in the first period off a two-on-one that he kept himself and casually beat Saros.

Parise made it 3-0 with his 24th of the season just 1:38 into the final period when he pounced on a loose puck near the net. Nashville, though, pulled one back via Smith on the power play with 14:53 left in regulation.

Minnesota prevailed despite going 0 for 7 on the power play.

—Field Level Media