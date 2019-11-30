Wild score season-best 7 goals, beat Senators

The Minnesota Wild scored six unanswered goals as they put away visiting Ottawa for the eighth consecutive time, routing the Senators 7-2 on Friday.

Nov 29, 2019; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) and Ottawa Senators center Colin White (36) fight for the puck during the first period at Xcel Energy Center.

Jared Spurgeon contributed a goal and two assists, and Ryan Donato and Zach Parise also scored second-period goals.

Luke Kunin, Ryan Hartman and Jason Zucker added tallies in the final period, and Jonas Brodin had two assists. Eric Staal had a goal and an assist and played in his 1,200th NHL game, fifth among active players.

Alex Stalock beat Ottawa for the second time this season by making 33 saves for the Wild, who have points in eight straight games (5-0-3) and are 6-1-2 at home.

Nick Paul and Brady Tkachuk scored goals and Anders Nilsson made 28 saves on 35 shots for Ottawa, which dropped its third straight.

Ottawa’s Nikita Zaitsev fired a long shot from the right side in the first period, and Paul clipped a redirection that veered up and over Stalock’s glove for a 1-0 lead that the visitors held after 20 minutes of play.

The Wild took control for most of the game’s remainder, scoring three times in the second period to take their first lead en route to scoring a season-high seven goals.

Donato skated in, went forehand-backhand and roofed an unassisted goal, his third, over Nilsson at 9:43. Tkachuk answered with his ninth tally less than a minute later off a slick dish from Connor Brown.

Minnesota scored the final two goals of the second period thanks to a soft pass from Mats Zuccarello and a skillful shot by Parise.

Zuccarello moved in through the left circle and sent the puck to Spurgeon, who was skating through the slot. The defenseman chipped home his third goal at 11:05 to tie it 2-2.

Parise slammed home a shot from the goal line to Nilsson’s left at 13:56 for the home team’s first lead.

The goal was Parise’s club-best 11th, and Kevin Fiala registered the lone assist.

Kunin pushed the Wild’s edge to 4-2 when he blew in from the right, zipped to the left of Nilsson and lifted in a backhander over Nilsson’s blocker for his fifth goal, at 4:34 of the third.

Hartman pulled up in the left circle and sniped in his third, Staal tallied his eighth on the power play and Zucker scored his ninth to round out the scoring.

