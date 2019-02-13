Van Riemsdyk's two goals guide Flyers past Wild

James van Riemsdyk scored twice, including the go-ahead goal on a power play with 4:29 left in the third period, and the Philadelphia Flyers rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in Saint Paul, Minn.

Feb 12, 2019; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goalie Anthony Stolarz(41) makes a save during the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Marilyn Indahl-USA TODAY Sports

Van Riemsdyk, who had a hat trick during a 7-4 win over Minnesota last month, helped the Flyers bounce back after their 9-0-1 run ended with a 4-1 home loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.

Desperate to move into playoff position in the Eastern Conference, Philadelphia trailed 3-1 after one period but evened the score heading to the second intermission. Jared Spurgeon (goal, two assists) gave the Wild a 4-3 lead early in the final period before Claude Giroux tied the game and van Riemsdyk won it.

The loss was another blow for Minnesota, which is 1-4-2 since the All-Star break. The Wild are among many clubs in the mix for a playoff spot in the crowded Western Conference.

For a fifth straight contest, Minnesota allowed the first goal. That came courtesy of Philadelphia defenseman Ivan Provorov, just 2:54 into the game. Minnesota, however, equalized six minutes later as Zach Parise scored on the power play.

Luke Kunin then gave the Wild a 2-1 lead with 9:15 left in the first and extended the advantage with another goal at the 13:28 mark. Since being recalled from Iowa of the AHL on Feb. 4, Kunin has three goals and seven points in five games.

Van Riemsdyk pulled Philadelphia within a goal at 8:42 of the second period. Teammate Sean Couturier’s goal tied the score 3-3 at 13:57 of the second.

Anthony Stolarz made 35 saves for the Flyers. Minnesota’s Devan Dubnyk stopped 21 of the 26 shots he faced.

The Wild continue their four-game home stretch with another opponent from the East, as the New Jersey Devils visit Saint Paul on Friday. Philadelphia hosts Detroit on Saturday to begin a home-and-home series with the Red Wings.

—Field Level Media