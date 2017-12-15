FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 16, 2017 / 11:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

G Steve Michalek was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Thursday morning.

Mikael Granlund scored in Thursday’s 2-0 victory over Toronto. Eric Staal slipped a backhand pass between Patrick Marleau and the left post to Granlund, who buried his seventh goal at 8:06 of the third period.

D Jared Spurgeon (groin) skated with the team Thursday, but remained out of the lineup.

G Alex Stalock made 28 saves in Thursday’s 2-0 victory over Toronto. Stalock, playing in place of the injured Devan Dubnyk, picked up his fifth win of the season (5-3-1) and fifth career shutout in his first appearance against his former team.

C Tyler Ennis scored in Thursday’s 2-0 victory over Toronto. Ennis, one game removed from being a healthy scratch against Calgary on Tuesday, scored his sixth goal of the season and second in his last four games late in the first period. Ennis, formerly of the Buffalo Sabres, has 22 points in 30 career games against Toronto -- his most against any NHL franchise.

LW Zach Parise (back) skated with the team Thursday, but remained out of the lineup.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
