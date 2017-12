LW Jason Zucker left Saturday’s game late in the first period after taking a slap shot by D Ryan Suter to his left knee. He returned for the second period.

D Jared Spurgeon (groin) has begun skating with the team.

G Alex Stalock had 26 saves in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Edmonton.

D Matt Dumba scored twice in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Edmonton. It was his second career two-goal game.

LW Zach Parise (back) has begun skating with the team but has not been cleared for full contact by doctors.