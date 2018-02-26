Wild rally for OT win over Sharks

Jared Spurgeon scored the game-winner with 12 seconds left in overtime as the Minnesota Wild produced three unanswered goals to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Sunday night at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minn.

Spurgeon came up with a giveaway by Sharks defenseman Brent Burns in the left circle and fed it to Jason Zucker, who tapped it back to Spurgeon for a one-timer past diving goalie Martin Jones.

The goal was Spurgeon’s eighth of the season and accounted for the 200th point of his NHL career. He finished with two points on the night after assisting on the Wild’s first goal in the second period.

In addition, Spurgeon notched his 55th career goal -- a number that ties him with Burns for the most by a Minnesota defenseman in franchise history. It was Spurgeon’s second-ever overtime goal and his first since Dec. 27, 2016.

Matt Cullen (seventh) and Eric Staal (30th goal) also scored for Minnesota. Devan Dubnyk made 26 saves as the Wild earned their fourth consecutive victory.

Joakim Ryan (third) and Chris Tierney (15th) posted goals while Jones recorded 38 saves for San Jose, which dropped its third straight. The Sharks have been outscored 13-4 during their losing streak.

Staal tied the game at 2 for Minnesota with 4:44 left in regulation, sending the game to OT.

San Jose built a 2-0 lead after Ryan’s goal with six minutes to play in the first period and Tierney’s tally 2:28 into the second.

“We knew we weren’t playing our best at the start ... Duby made some big saves,” Spurgeon said.

Cullen gave Minnesota life when he lit the lamp with 44 seconds left in the second period.

The Wild won this season’s first meeting with the Sharks 4-3 in overtime on Dec. 10. The season series concludes April 7 in San Jose, Calif.

Before the game, the Sharks traded forward Brandon Bollig and goalie Troy Grosenick to the Nashville Predators for a 2018 sixth-round draft pick. The Wild placed winger Chris Stewart on waivers earlier in the day.

San Jose begins a six-game homestand Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers. Minnesota caps a two-game homestand Tuesday versus the St. Louis Blues.

--Field Level Media