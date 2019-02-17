Binnington posts second straight shutout as Blues trounce Wild

Rookie Jordan Binnington recorded his second straight shutout and the third consecutive for the St. Louis Blues, who breezed to a franchise high-tying 10th straight win with Sunday’s 4-0 victory over the Minnesota Wild in Saint Paul, Minn.

Feb 17, 2019; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Alex Stalock (32) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Vladimir Tarasenko extended his point streak to a career-best 12 games with a goal and two assists to stake Binnington, who made 31 saves to win his franchise rookie-best eighth straight start. Binnington highlighted the performance by denying Wild defenseman Ryan Suter from point-blank range late in the second period to notch his fourth shutout and improve to 12-1-1 on the season.

Ryan O’Reilly and Brayden Schenn each scored and set up a goal and defenseman Vince Dunn also tallied for the Blues, who defeated Minnesota for the first time in three tries this season.

Alex Stalock turned aside 26 shots for the Wild, who have dropped five in a row at home (0-3-2) and eight of nine overall (1-5-3).

O’Reilly gained possession of the puck along the right-wing boards before sending a cross-slot pass to Tarasenko, who made no mistake from the left circle for his team-leading 26th goal at 5:08 of the first period.

Tarasenko returned the favor with 30 seconds remaining in the period, wiring a cross-seam pass to O’Reilly in the right circle. O’Reilly wristed a shot over the right shoulder of Stalock, giving St. Louis a 2-0 lead and netting Tarasenko his 400th career point — with 22 (11 goals, 11 assists) coming during his last 12 games.

Tarasenko received a scare just 40 seconds into second period, as he lost his balance and fell feet first into the boards while fending off Minnesota defenseman Jared Spurgeon. Tarasenko returned to the ice a few minutes later.

St. Louis converted a 3-on-1 rush as Schenn set up Dunn’s wrist shot from the slot at 7:27 of the second period.

Schenn got into the act just over 4 1/2 minutes later as his backhand shot hit sliding Wild defenseman Nick Seeler, whose momentum carried the puck into the net.

—Field Level Media